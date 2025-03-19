Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

