Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.