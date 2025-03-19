Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.39 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 385,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,079 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,334 shares of company stock worth $4,450,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

