Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

THG opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.66 and a one year high of $173.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

