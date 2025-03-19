Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.42 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after buying an additional 4,361,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,912,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after buying an additional 255,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 394,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 162,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

