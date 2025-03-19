Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.47 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AGCO by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -20.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

