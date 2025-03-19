Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 230.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,074,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.