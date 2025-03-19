Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,370,000 after buying an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 132,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 145,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

