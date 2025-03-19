Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 533,675 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 59.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 580,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,607,000 after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter worth approximately $53,493,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 979,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

