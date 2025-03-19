Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

