Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $1.38 Million in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in QXO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in QXO by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QXO by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QXO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $290.00.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

