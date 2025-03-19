Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,320 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,862,000 after purchasing an additional 217,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,247,000 after purchasing an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after purchasing an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 129,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

