13,504 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

FFC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

