14,219 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,650,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

