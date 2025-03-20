14,755 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

