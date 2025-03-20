1,780 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,193,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after buying an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after buying an additional 485,894 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 176,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after buying an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,594. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

