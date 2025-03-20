195,619 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,333,000.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $56.87 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.