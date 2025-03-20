20,334 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.
Wynn Resorts Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
