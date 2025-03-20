20,334 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.