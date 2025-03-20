3,835 Shares in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000.
USMC stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.92.
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
