3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in 3D Systems by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 944,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 535,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

