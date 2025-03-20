465 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Watsco by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $507.41 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.82 and a 1 year high of $571.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.94.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.