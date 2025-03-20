5,080 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,960,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $805.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $53.02.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

