5,360 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHFFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $830,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

