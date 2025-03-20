5,360 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $830,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

