7,788 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 485,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 352,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 299,887 shares during the last quarter.

SIVR stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

