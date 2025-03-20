Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

