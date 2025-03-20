Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Comparison

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Abits Group and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21

Upstart has a consensus target price of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Abits Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $5.34 million 1.71 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Upstart $628.83 million 7.60 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -34.93

This table compares Abits Group and Upstart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abits Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Abits Group and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95%

Volatility and Risk

Abits Group has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Abits Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

