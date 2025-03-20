Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.21. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 68,128 shares traded.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
