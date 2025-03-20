Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.21. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 68,128 shares traded.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.