Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares trading hands.
Aerogrow International Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.
About Aerogrow International
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
Featured Articles
