Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.45 and traded as low as C$15.19. Air Canada shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 3,246,600 shares changing hands.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Director Vagn Sorensen acquired 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry acquired 13,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.75 per share, with a total value of C$228,546.55. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.