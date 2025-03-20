Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 11,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alkermes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

