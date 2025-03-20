AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,947 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in OGE Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in OGE Energy by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

