AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Atkore by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Atkore by 729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atkore by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. B. Riley cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

