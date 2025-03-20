AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 741.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $688.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.