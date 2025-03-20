AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.