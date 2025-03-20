AlphaQuest LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 335.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

XPOF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

