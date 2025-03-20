AlphaQuest LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,142 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,535,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $39,228,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Spire Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

