AlphaQuest LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,210 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

