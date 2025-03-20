AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 1,876 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

