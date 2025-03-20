AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Amundi lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 110,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 116,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

HIW stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

