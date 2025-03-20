AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enviri alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Enviri by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Enviri by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Price Performance

NYSE NVRI opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $549.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh bought 40,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.