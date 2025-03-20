Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $10,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 135.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,768.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.