Amundi Acquires 53,593 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 209.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 841,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,817,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,569,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 442,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.