Amundi Boosts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Amundi raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

