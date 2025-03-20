Amundi Buys Shares of 4,364 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company.
Powell Industries Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.75 and a 200 day moving average of $234.04.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.
Powell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
