Amundi Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 193.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 50.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

