Amundi Has $803,000 Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Amundi increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $177.13 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.13 and a 52-week high of $263.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $211.56.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

