Amundi Has $812,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Amundi boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 923,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 575,450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 941,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 538,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 419,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLX opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 217.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

