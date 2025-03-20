Amundi Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Amundi boosted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 185.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in FB Financial by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in FB Financial by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

FBK stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,919,841 shares in the company, valued at $573,946,842.96. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,900. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

