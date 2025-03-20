Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Amundi boosted its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in DNOW were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DNOW alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DNOW by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DNOW by 45.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DNOW by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DNOW during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.