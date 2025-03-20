Amundi Purchases 12,355 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 125.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:BHE opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

